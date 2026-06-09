Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.61% to Rs 85.19 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 28.05% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.61% to Rs 85.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.70% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.74% to Rs 228.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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