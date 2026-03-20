Friday, March 20, 2026 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heat wave conditions abated, says IMD

Heat wave conditions abated, says IMD

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that heat wave conditions abated from the entire country during second half of the week ended 18th March due to light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm activities in association with two successive Western Disturbances over North India: Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat Region on 12th March. Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell occurred over northeast India during the week due to (a) persistence of a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels, and (b) strong south westerly/southerly moisture convergence from Bay of Bengal over the region. IMD noted that Weekly Average Maximum temperature was above normal by 5-7⁰C over many parts of north, northwest & adjoining central India during the first half of the week. It was below normal by 4-6⁰ C over northeast India and nearly normal over remaining parts of the country during the week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India adds new Munch production line at Sanand factory

Nestle India adds new Munch production line at Sanand factory

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Max Estates launches Estate 105 - a movement-first residential community

Max Estates launches Estate 105 - a movement-first residential community

P N Gadgil Jewellers surpasses revenue of Rs 10,000 cr in FY2026

P N Gadgil Jewellers surpasses revenue of Rs 10,000 cr in FY2026

Puravankara reappoints Ashish Ravi Puravankara as MD

Puravankara reappoints Ashish Ravi Puravankara as MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWorld Oral Health Day 2026OTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share FallUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeaturePolitical AdsPersonal Finance