Heat wave conditions abated, says IMD

India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that heat wave conditions abated from the entire country during second half of the week ended 18th March due to light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm activities in association with two successive Western Disturbances over North India: Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Gujarat Region on 12th March. Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell occurred over northeast India during the week due to (a) persistence of a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels, and (b) strong south westerly/southerly moisture convergence from Bay of Bengal over the region. IMD noted that Weekly Average Maximum temperature was above normal by 5-7⁰C over many parts of north, northwest & adjoining central India during the first half of the week. It was below normal by 4-6⁰ C over northeast India and nearly normal over remaining parts of the country during the week.

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