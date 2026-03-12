Heatwave conditions observed in many western states, says IMD

Several parts of India saw above normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were seen many places in Gujarat and isolated areas in Maharashtra, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.

It noted that markedly above normal (5.1 degrees Celsius or more) maximum temperatures were recorded in most places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. West and east Rajasthan, many places in Punjab, east and west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

