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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 7.58% in the March 2026 quarter

HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 7.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 50.73 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 7.58% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 12.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.44% to Rs 176.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.7346.50 9 176.49112.10 57 OPM %17.9416.56 -11.4212.44 - PBDT8.967.45 20 17.7611.84 50 PBT8.927.55 18 17.6111.70 51 NP6.105.67 8 12.609.24 36

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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