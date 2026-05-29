HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 7.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 50.73 crore

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 7.58% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.36% to Rs 12.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.44% to Rs 176.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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