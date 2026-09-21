HEG Advanced Materials gains on Rs 218 crore lithium-ion battery bank orders

HEG Advanced Materials rose 1.87% to Rs 243 after its subsidiary, Replus Engitech, received orders worth Rs 217.56 crore from Indus Towers for the supply of lithium-ion battery banks.

The orders are to be executed on or before 31 March 2027, or such extended date as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

Replus Engitech provides lithium-ion energy storage solutions for stationary storage, telecom and e-mobility applications. It operates a 1 GWh automated battery manufacturing facility in Pune, scalable to 6 GWh, and has deployed 100 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects across India.

Replus Engitech is part of HEG Advanced Materials' battery energy solutions business. Under the composite scheme of arrangement sanctioned by the NCLT, HEG's graphite electrodes business was demerged into HEG Graphite, while Bhilwara Energy was amalgamated into the existing listed entity. The scheme became effective on 1 September 2026, with 7 September 2026 set as the record date for shareholder entitlement.

The restructuring provides for two separately listed entities, with HEG Advanced Materials retaining its advanced materials, battery energy solutions and green power businesses.

HEG Advanced Materials is focused on advanced battery materials, graphene, battery energy solutions and green power. Its businesses span research, product development and commercialisation across the EV, BESS and energy-storage ecosystem.

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