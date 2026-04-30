HEG plunges after net loss widens to Rs 114 cr in Q4 Fy26

HEG tumbled 10.69% to Rs 587.75 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 113.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

Despite the weak bottom line, revenue from operations jumped 12.42% YoY to Rs 603.21 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 144.94 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 79.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses climbed 24.62% YoY to Rs 814.81 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 260.51 crore (up 6.97% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 35.34 crore (up 40.63% YoY), power and Fuel expenses stood at Rs 93.03 crore (up 18.71% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 10.72 crore (down 10.74% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from graphite segment jumped 12.04% YoY to Rs 589.61 crore while revenue from power segment declined 39.57% YoY to Rs 6.23 crore

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend on equity shares at Rs 3.40 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News