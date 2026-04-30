HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 603.21 croreNet Loss of HEG reported to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 73.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 603.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 196.68% to Rs 341.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.31% to Rs 2568.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2152.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales603.21536.58 12 2568.502152.71 19 OPM %-24.58-11.41 -15.5112.07 - PBDT-92.35-25.22 -266 617.58365.66 69 PBT-144.94-79.76 -82 404.37165.11 145 NP-113.77-73.67 -54 341.36115.06 197
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST