HEG surges after Q1 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 122 cr

HEG rallied 8.44% to Rs 649.15 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 16.71% to Rs 122.34 crore on 11.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 680.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 28.18% to Rs 134.58 crore during the June quarter compared with the year-ago period.

On the operational front, revenue from the graphite segment, the company's core business, grew 11.27% year-on-year to Rs 677.65 crore in Q1 FY27, accounting for the bulk of total revenue.

while, revenue from the power segment declined 16.93% year-on-year to Rs 3.14 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the company's board also noted that it has applied to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the reservation of the proposed name HEG Advanced Materials as part of the planned change in the company's name from HEG. The MCA has approved and reserved the proposed name for a period of 60 days from the date of approval.

HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.

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