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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HeidelbergCement India inks 50-year mine development pact for Sukha-Satpara limestone block

HeidelbergCement India inks 50-year mine development pact for Sukha-Satpara limestone block

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

HeidelbergCement India said that it has entered into a mine development and production agreement (MDPA) for a period of 50 years with the Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the Sukha-Satpara Limestone Block.

The aforementioned limestone block is situated in District Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

The mining block, admeasuring approximately 216 hectares, was secured by the company through an auction conducted in 2023 and has estimated limestone resources of approximately 63 million tonnes, as per the Geological Report of the Government.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement AG, Germany. The company operates in central India in Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and in southern India in Ammasandra (Karnataka).

 

The company's net profit declined 36.66% to Rs 30.55 crore despite a 5.12% rise in revenue to Rs 628.11 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip fell 2% to currently trade at Rs 147 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:32 PM IST