HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 10.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 646.22 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 10.39% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 646.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 612.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.50% to Rs 133.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2329.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2148.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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