Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 36.66% in the June 2026 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 36.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 628.11 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 36.66% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 628.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales628.11597.54 5 OPM %10.6414.81 -PBDT69.9591.66 -24 PBT40.9764.59 -37 NP30.5548.23 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson

Board of V-Guard Industries appoints Mithun K Chittilappilly as Chairperson

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

PCBL Chemical soars after Q1 PAT climbs 65% YoY to Rs 155 cr

PCBL Chemical soars after Q1 PAT climbs 65% YoY to Rs 155 cr

Sharda Cropchem slides as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Sharda Cropchem slides as Q1 PAT tanks 38% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Refex Inds slips after Q1 PAT falls 30% QoQ to Rs 64 cr

Refex Inds slips after Q1 PAT falls 30% QoQ to Rs 64 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak