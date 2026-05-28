Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 39.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 39.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.65% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 12.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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