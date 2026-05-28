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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 39.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 39.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 39.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.65% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.02% to Rs 12.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.873.07 -7 12.898.65 49 OPM %91.2995.11 -90.3893.53 - PBDT0.590.99 -40 4.182.23 87 PBT0.540.95 -43 3.992.08 92 NP0.390.64 -39 2.941.48 99

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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