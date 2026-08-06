Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 7.69% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.333.1093.0991.941.211.101.161.050.840.78

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