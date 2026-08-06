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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 7.69% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.333.10 7 OPM %93.0991.94 -PBDT1.211.10 10 PBT1.161.05 10 NP0.840.78 8

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST