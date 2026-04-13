Monday, April 13, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heranba Inds surges after unveiling new crop nutrition products

Heranba Inds surges after unveiling new crop nutrition products

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Heranba Industries rallied 4.83% to Rs 201.95 after the company launched a premium portfolio of innovative crop nutrition solutions, Fentaamine and MycoHil, aimed at enhancing farm productivity across India and global markets.

Fentaamine is a next-generation bio stimulant engineered to enhance plant metabolism, improve stress tolerance, and boost crop yield. MycoHil is an advanced biofertilizer designed to improve nutrient absorption, strengthen soil microbiology, and promote sustainable agriculture practices. The products have been developed in collaboration with a leading American multinational company, combining global research expertise with Heranbas robust manufacturing capabilities.

The companys foray into crop nutrition aligns with its Vision 2026 growth strategy. It has set a target to achieve total turnover of Rs 2,500 crore in the current fiscal year. Additionally, Heranba plans to expand its presence to over 80 countries and is looking to establish a subsidiary in Dubai to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East and Africa. The company also aims to leverage its seven manufacturing facilities and scale up its contract manufacturing organization (CMO) operations to enhance capacity utilization and build brand equity.

 

R. K. Shetty, managing director of Heranba Industries, said, The crop nutrition segment is witnessing a strong CAGR of over 15% globally and in India. Our entry into this space is a natural strategic progression. We are targeting accelerated growth from this segment over the next three years. By integrating global R & D with our manufacturing strengths, we aim to deliver world-class, sustainable solutions to farmers.

Heranba Industries is engaged in the manufacture of synthetic pyrethroids and their intermediates. The company has an integrated presence across the agrochemical value chain, spanning technicals to formulations, and focuses on enhancing crop productivity while supporting global food security initiatives.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23.25 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 10.19 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 11.7% YoY to Rs 301.37 crore in Q3 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSP Crop Science reports Rs 5 cr net loss in Q3 FY26

GSP Crop Science reports Rs 5 cr net loss in Q3 FY26

MCX hits record high after foreign broker upgrade target price

MCX hits record high after foreign broker upgrade target price

BN Agrochem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BN Agrochem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex tumbles over 572 pts; IT shares lag

Sensex tumbles over 572 pts; IT shares lag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeElon Musk XchatIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance