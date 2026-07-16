Heritage Foods board approves acquisition of additional 20% stake in subsidiary

At meeting held on 16 July 2026

The board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 16 July 2026 has approved the acquisition of additional 20% stake in M/s. Peanutbutter and Jelly (PBJL) (CIN: U15400MH2022PLC377342), a subsidiary of the Company for a cost of Rs 7.20 crore. With this acquisition, the company's stake in its subsidiary will increase to 71%.