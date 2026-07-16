Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 38.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 1338.09 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 38.42% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 1338.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1136.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1338.091136.764.626.3860.0473.6433.5554.9524.9740.55

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