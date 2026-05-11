Heritage Foods Q4 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Heritage Foods reported 36.68% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.16 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 38.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations increased 10.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,157.56 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.97 crore in Q4 FY26, down by 40.98% from Rs 54.17 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA declined 35% year-on-year to Rs 52.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter, while EBITDA margin stood at 4.5%.

The company recognised a one-time employee benefit provision of Rs 4.8 crore during FY26 following the implementation of the new Labour Codes under Ind AS 19.

Procurement volumes fell 7% YoY to 16.38 LLPD in Q4 FY26, while average procurement prices increased 8% YoY to Rs 46.67 per litre and 7% YoY to Rs 44.72 per litre in FY26 amid industry-wide milk inflation.

Milk sales volumes grew 1% YoY to 11.73 LLPD in Q4 FY26 and 2% YoY to 11.83 LLPD in FY26, while average selling prices improved 4% YoY to Rs 57.80 per litre in Q4 FY26 and 4% YoY to Rs 57.13 per litre in FY26, supported by calibrated pricing actions and strong brand demand.

Value-added products (VAP) revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs 395.7 crore in Q4 FY26 and 13% YoY to Rs 1,467.8 crore in FY26. VAP contribution improved to 35.5% in Q4 FY26 from 32.5% in Q4 FY25 and to 35.3% in FY26 from 32% in FY25, reflecting continued strengthening of the consumer portfolio and improving product mix.

VAP contribution including consumer-pack fats stood at 41.9% in Q4 FY26 compared with 36.8% in Q4 FY25, while FY26 contribution expanded to 39.7% from 36.7% in FY25, supported by strong traction in ghee and butter, expanded distribution and improved brand loyalty.

Brahmani Nara Executive Director, said: FY26 witnessed one of the toughest operating environments for the dairy industry in recent years, marked by severe milk shortages, elevated procurement inflation and weak flush season. Despite these challenges, Heritage Foods delivered resilient revenue growth of 9% YoY to Rs 45,260 million, with quarterly revenues consistently sustaining above the Rs 11,000 million mark, reflecting the strength of our consumer patronage and execution capabilities.

Our consumer business continued to deliver healthy momentum led by strong growth across Value-added Products, premium categories and emerging channels. Categories such as curd, paneer, consumer fats and ice-creams recorded strong traction, while Q-commerce and Fresh Distribution scaled rapidly, strengthening market penetration and consumer engagement across key regions. Calibrated pricing actions and improving product mix also supported realization growth during the year.

We remained focused on strengthening procurement infrastructure, expanding distribution reach and scaling high-growth categories. With continued investments in premiumisation, new capacities and Value-added Products, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth as industry conditions gradually normalise.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (50%) of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, subject to approval of shareholders at the 34th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, July 15, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid on Thursday, July 30, 2026, subject to applicable tax deduction at source.

Heritage Foods is one of Indias leading dairy companies. With operations spanning 14 states, the company offers a wide range of milk, curd, butter, paneer, and other value- added dairy products.

Shares of Heritage Foods added 4.74% to end st Rs 379.70 on the BSE.

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