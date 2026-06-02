Hero Fincorp consolidated net profit declines 86.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.89% to Rs 2329.70 crore

Net profit of Hero Fincorp declined 86.61% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.89% to Rs 2329.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2502.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 226.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 109.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 9583.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9832.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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