Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 213.92 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 69.50% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 213.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.51% to Rs 80.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 842.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales213.92199.86 7 842.35731.94 15 OPM %71.3569.52 -70.4964.75 - PBDT43.4026.93 61 137.0177.06 78 PBT38.4522.16 74 117.3456.70 107 NP28.0716.56 70 80.4951.10 58
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST