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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp appoints Srihari Mulgund as Chief Strategy Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Srihari Mulgund as Chief Strategy Officer

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp has appointed Srihari Mulgund as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company w.e.f. 17 August 2026.

Srihari Mulgund brings over 24 years of experience across engineering, product development, and strategy planning within the global automotive sector. Having worked extensively across the USA, Japan, China, and India, he has developed deep cross-cultural expertise and a strong understanding of diverse automotive markets. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp, he was a Partner at EY-Parthenon, where he led high-impact strategic engagements across EV, battery, ICE, supply value chain and new-age mobility ecosystem. His prior experience also includes key roles at Aisin AW, FEV Inc. and serving as President of Ricardo Strategic Consulting, India.

 

Srihari has authored thought-leadership papers related to battery swapping, software-defined vehicles, alternate battery chemistry, and hydrogen ICE technologies. Combining deep industry knowledge with a strong understanding of technology, market dynamics, and value creation, he will play a pivotal role in shaping and advancing our forward-looking strategic initiatives including our House of Strategy.

Srihari holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, an MS from the University of Toledo, and an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:32 AM IST