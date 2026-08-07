Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.94% to Rs 13126.35 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 17.18% to Rs 1412.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1705.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.94% to Rs 13126.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9727.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13126.359727.7512.9714.522140.552331.621920.722126.011412.361705.29

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