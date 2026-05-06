Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 12978.28 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 25.72% to Rs 1460.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 12978.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9969.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.14% to Rs 5741.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4378.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 47411.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40923.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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