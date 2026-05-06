Hero MotoCorp gains as Q4 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 1,401 cr

Hero MotoCorp added 2.17% to Rs 5,224 after it has reported 29.62% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,401.13 crore on a 28.75% increase in revenue from operations from Rs 12,796.53 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 28.58% to Rs 1,854.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) for Q4 FY26 were Rs 1,856 crore, growth of 31% on YoY basis.

The company sold 17.14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q4 FY26 as against 13.81 lakh units in Q4 FY25, thereby registering a growth of 24.11% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.11% to Rs 1,473.92 crore on 30.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,2978.28 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Harshavaradhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, FY26 marks a defining chapter for Hero MotoCorp. Our record performance reflects not only our sustained leadership as the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 25 consecutive years, but also our commitment to defining the future of mobility. This growth was broad-based, driven by a strong premium and EV product portfolio and momentum across both, domestic and global markets. As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the supportive government policies, positive consumer loyalty and sentiment, and the accelerating shift towards electrification and premiumisation. These factors position us well for FY27, as we continue to lead the industrys transition towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.

The company has recommended a final dividend of 3,750% i.e. Rs 75 per share (face value Rs 2), subject to approval at the 43rd AGM, and will pay it within 30 days of declaration. It has also re-appointed Dr. Pawan Munjal as Executive Chairman for another five-year term from October 1, 2026, subject to shareholders approval.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

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