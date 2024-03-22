Hero MotoCorp launches Vida Advantage

A category first after-sales benefit for VIDA V1 Pro electric scooter

The VIDA Advantage offers an enhanced ownership experience with benefits and services worth Rs. 27,000, valid over a 5-year period. This unique after-sales package will be available to customers of its VIDA V1 Pro electric scooter at no cost till 31 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hero MotoCorp has launched "VIDA Advantage", a category-first proposition by VIDA Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp.