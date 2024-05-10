Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4906.3, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.77% in last one year as compared to a 20.31% jump in NIFTY and a 64.63% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4906.3, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 22013.6. The Sensex is at 72495.04, up 0.13%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 10.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22633.3, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4935.2, up 2.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

