Hero MotoCorp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 4791.7, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.39% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4791.7, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 0.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26417.6, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4802.9, down 0.86% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 13.39% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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