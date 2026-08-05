Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 2.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5667, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% slide in NIFTY and a 23.62% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5667, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24531.85. The Sensex is at 78434.98, up 0.01%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 14.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29041.3, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5689, up 1.97% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 26.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.17% slide in NIFTY and a 23.62% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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