Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 3.22%, BSE Auto index Rises 2.12%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 3.22%, BSE Auto index Rises 2.12%

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 1.69% over last one month compared to 4.02% fall in BSE Auto index and 6.48% drop in the SENSEX

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 3.22% today to trade at Rs 5658.65. The BSE Auto index is up 2.12% to quote at 58724.56. The index is down 4.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd increased 3.21% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd added 3.03% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 26.22 % over last one year compared to the 5.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost 1.69% over last one month compared to 4.02% fall in BSE Auto index and 6.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7541 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17540 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6390 on 05 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3322.6 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

