Hero Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aeroflex Neu Ltd, EKI Energy Services Ltd, Priority Jewels Ltd and Lambodhara Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2026.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd, EKI Energy Services Ltd, Priority Jewels Ltd and Lambodhara Textiles Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2026.

Hero Motors Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 118.21 at 24-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 185.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 171.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 81.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1169 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 99.76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9768 shares in the past one month.

Priority Jewels Ltd spurt 17.15% to Rs 307. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67508 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd added 14.05% to Rs 138. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1408 shares in the past one month.

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