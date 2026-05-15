Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 1138.76% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 100.11 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 1138.76% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 100.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 102.40% to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 332.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.1181.93 22 332.60311.10 7 OPM %34.2923.41 -26.0619.63 - PBDT28.067.92 254 91.7856.37 63 PBT22.153.75 491 72.9039.57 84 NP15.981.29 1139 55.6427.49 102
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:07 PM IST