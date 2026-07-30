Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 489.90% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 77.24 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 489.90% to Rs 96.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 77.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.2484.11 -8 OPM %29.4927.12 -PBDT23.3824.37 -4 PBT16.3320.19 -19 NP96.9816.44 490
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST