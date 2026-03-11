Hester Biosciences to divest over 43% stake in Texas Lifesciences for Rs 9.2 crore

Hester Biosciences said that its board has approved the divestment of 43.81% equity shareholding in its subsidiary Texas Lifesciences (TLPL), by way of transfer/sale of shares to the existing promoter shareholders of the TLPL.

The companys currently holds around 54.81% stake in Texas Lifesciences.

Texas Lifesciences had recorded a turnover of Rs 28.59 crore and its net worth was Rs 13.41 crore in FY2024-25.

Offering details of this transaction, the company stated that the 43.81% shareholding of Hester will be transferred to Ticop Life, an entity affiliated to the existing promoter shareholders of TLPL.

Hester will continue to do business with TLPL and maintain an 11% equity stake in the company.

The company expects to conclude this transaction within a period of three months from the date of this agreement. It will receive a consideration of Rs 9.2 crore as a part of this transaction.

Hester Biosciences Limited is one of the Indias leading animal health company, manufacturing vaccines and health products. It is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer, with approximately 35% market share in India.

The company had reported 24.79% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.77 crore despite a 22.46% increase in revenue to Rs 77.42 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 1450.00 on the BSE.

