Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 02:08 PM IST
Hester Biosciences to divest stake in Texas Lifesciences

Hester Biosciences to divest stake in Texas Lifesciences

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
The board of Hester Biosciences at its meeting held on 11 March 2026 has approved the divestment of 43.81% equity stake out of total 54.81% in its subsidiary, Texas Lifesciences (TLPL), by way of transfer/sale of shares to the existing promoter shareholders of the TLPL for a consideration of Rs 9.2 crore.

TLPL is not material subsidiary of the Company. TLPL will ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company upon completion share transfer transaction as above.

Hester will continue to do business with TLPL and maintain an 11% equity stake/investment in the company.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

