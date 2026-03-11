Hester Biosciences to divest stake in Texas Lifesciences
The board of Hester Biosciences at its meeting held on 11 March 2026 has approved the divestment of 43.81% equity stake out of total 54.81% in its subsidiary, Texas Lifesciences (TLPL), by way of transfer/sale of shares to the existing promoter shareholders of the TLPL for a consideration of Rs 9.2 crore.
TLPL is not material subsidiary of the Company. TLPL will ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company upon completion share transfer transaction as above.
Hester will continue to do business with TLPL and maintain an 11% equity stake/investment in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:04 PM IST