Hexagon Nutrition consolidated net profit rises 24.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.16% to Rs 104.31 crore

Net profit of Hexagon Nutrition rose 24.92% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.16% to Rs 104.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.104.3172.8611.2513.7912.8410.6210.548.458.076.46

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