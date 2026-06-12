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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexagon Nutrition gains on market debut

Hexagon Nutrition gains on market debut

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition were currently trading at Rs 50.39 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The stock debuted at Rs 48, marking a premium of 6.67% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 50.39 and a low of Rs 48. On the BSE, over 13.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Hexagon Nutrition was subscribed 53.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 June 2026 and it closed on 9 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 42 and 45 per share.

 

The IPO consisted entirely of an offer for sale of 3,08,59,704 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 138.87 crore by existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar and Nutan Subhash Kelkar. The company did not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the proceeds were received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares sold by them.

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 10,98,83,804 equity shares, representing 89.4% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding stood at around 64.29%.

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Hexagon Nutrition is a nutrition-focused company engaged in the development and manufacturing of micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods. It caters to both consumer and institutional markets through its branded nutrition products, premix formulations, and nutrition-focused ESG initiatives.

The company owns brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, PediaGold, and Nutrone and also supplies customized vitamin and mineral premixes to leading FMCG companies. It operates manufacturing facilities in India and Uzbekistan, exports products to over 75 countries, and has in-house R&D capabilities to support product development and innovation.

Ahead of the IPO, Hexagon Nutrition on Thursday, 04 June 2026, raised Rs 41.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 92.57 lakh shares at Rs 45 each to 5 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.03 crore and sales of Rs 267.59 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2025.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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