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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Tech expands Eravi Gopan's role to oversee Hyperscaler partnerships

Hexaware Tech expands Eravi Gopan's role to oversee Hyperscaler partnerships

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Hexaware Technologies announced that it has expanded the responsibilities of Eravi Gopan, appointing him to lead all Hyperscaler and Strategic Technology Partnerships with effect from 18 July 2026.

He will continue to serve as President & Global Head Technology, Products & Platforms alongside his new responsibilities.

In his expanded role, Gopan will continue to lead the company's Technology, Products & Platforms business while also driving Hexaware's global strategy and partnerships with leading hyperscalers and strategic technology providers.

He holds degrees in electronics engineering and business management and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. He currently oversees the company's technology, products and platforms business, with a focus on accelerating growth across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), hyperscalers, artificial intelligence (AI), high-tech products, gaming and digital platforms to deliver enhanced business outcomes for clients.

 

Prior to joining Hexaware, Gopan served as chief revenue officer at a Google Ventures-backed SaaS platform, where he led a successful business transformation and acquisition. He was also the first chief commercial officer at an Accel-backed enterprise AI startup.

Earlier in his career, Gopan spent several years at Wipro Technologies, where he built new businesses across multiple industries and served as Global Business Head for Platforms and Software Products.

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Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 7.46% to Rs 351.60 crore on 12.63% increase in net sales to Rs 3,613 crore in Q1 March 2026 over Q1 March 2025.

The scrip jumped 1.57% to end at Rs 570.15 on the Friday, 17 July 2026..

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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