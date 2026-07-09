Hexaware Technologies appoints Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer
Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer, a newly created role, effective immediately.
Srinivasan will lead the development, integration, and scaling of Hexaware's platform portfolio, which includes Amaze for cloud modernization, RapidX for AI-accelerated software engineering, Tensai for agentic IT operations, and Agentverse for enterprise AI agents. He will also deepen the company's work with its AI ecosystem partners across the AI-native software development lifecycle. Additionally, he will oversee the roadmap, governance, and enterprise-scale adoption of Hexaware's unified platform portfolio.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Datamatics Global rises after securing digital transformation mandate from North American logistics provider
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST