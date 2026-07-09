Hexaware Technologies appoints Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer

Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Srinivasan will lead the development, integration, and scaling of Hexaware's platform portfolio, which includes Amaze for cloud modernization, RapidX for AI-accelerated software engineering, Tensai for agentic IT operations, and Agentverse for enterprise AI agents. He will also deepen the company's work with its AI ecosystem partners across the AI-native software development lifecycle. Additionally, he will oversee the roadmap, governance, and enterprise-scale adoption of Hexaware's unified platform portfolio.