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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexaware Technologies appoints Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer

Hexaware Technologies appoints Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Srinivasan Panchapakesan as President and Chief Platform Officer, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Srinivasan will lead the development, integration, and scaling of Hexaware's platform portfolio, which includes Amaze for cloud modernization, RapidX for AI-accelerated software engineering, Tensai for agentic IT operations, and Agentverse for enterprise AI agents. He will also deepen the company's work with its AI ecosystem partners across the AI-native software development lifecycle. Additionally, he will oversee the roadmap, governance, and enterprise-scale adoption of Hexaware's unified platform portfolio.

 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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