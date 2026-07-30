Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 3845.20 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies declined 13.16% to Rs 329.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 3845.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3260.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3845.203260.7015.7412.40522.40543.50440.70468.30329.90379.90

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