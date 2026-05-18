HFCL bags Rs 106-cr export order for optical fibre cables

HFCL said that it has secured an export order worth $11.07 million (approximately Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer.

The company has to complete the supplies by August 2026.

We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured an export order worth around $11.07 million (equivalent to about Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer, the company said in an exchange filing.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of HFCL fell 2.20% to Rs 144.80 on the BSE.

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