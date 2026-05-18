HFCL bags Rs 106-cr export order for optical fibre cables
HFCL said that it has secured an export order worth $11.07 million (approximately Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer.The company has to complete the supplies by August 2026.
We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured an export order worth around $11.07 million (equivalent to about Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer, the company said in an exchange filing.
HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).
On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 FY26.
Shares of HFCL fell 2.20% to Rs 144.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST