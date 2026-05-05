HFCL climbs after Rs 84 crore cable supply deal
HFCL rose 4.60% to Rs 131.85 after the company announced that it has secured purchase orders worth approximately Rs 84.23 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables.The orders have been received from a leading domestic telecom operator and will be executed by August 2026. The company said the contract involves the supply of optical fiber cables as per customer specifications.
HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).
On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 March 2026.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST