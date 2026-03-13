HFCL gains as arm bags $1.1 billion global optical fibre supply contract

HFCL rose 1.38% to Rs 75.55 after its wholly owned subsidiary has secured a long-term contract worth about $1.10 billion (around Rs 10,159 crore) from a global multinational corporation for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC).

Under the agreement, the subsidiary will supply multi-million fibre kilometres (fkm) of high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC every calendar year from CY26 to CY28. The contract will automatically extend for two additional calendar years, CY29 and CY30.

Purchase orders will be released periodically during the contract period based on project-wise and specification-wise requirements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement also allows the subsidiary to supply optical fibre cables to the assignees and authorised affiliates of the customer.

The international contract is to be executed by December 2030. The company added that the promoter or promoter group does not have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a 41.04% jump in consolidated profit to Rs 102.37 crore on a 19.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,210.79 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

