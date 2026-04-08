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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL gains as arm bags Rs 1,366-cr OFC supply orders

HFCL gains as arm bags Rs 1,366-cr OFC supply orders

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

HFCL rose 3.58% to Rs 75.24 after its subsidiary, HTL, secured orders worth approximately Rs 1,366 crore from a Tier-1 customer for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

The contract involves the supply of OFC as per customer specifications and is scheduled to be executed by December 2026. The total order value is inclusive of applicable GST, the company said.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a 41.04% jump in consolidated profit to Rs 102.37 crore on a 19.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,210.79 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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