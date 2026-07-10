HFCL gains on securing Rs 496-cr International order

HFCL rose 1.01% to Rs 217.30 after it has secured an international order worth approximately $51.98 million (around Rs 495.8 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cable-based data centre connectivity solutions.

The contract has been awarded by an international customer and involves the supply of optical fiber cable-based connectivity solutions tailored to the customer's specifications. The order is scheduled to be executed by December 2026.

The company said the contract has been awarded under general contract conditions and does not involve any related-party transaction. HFCL also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The latest order strengthens HFCL's international order book and underscores its growing presence in the global optical networking and data centre infrastructure market.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC). On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News