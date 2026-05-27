HFCL receives a purchase order of Rs 135 cr from RailTel

HFCL has received a purchase order worth Rs 135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India, under the Ministry of Railways (RailTel) for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the project Implementation of Secure Operations (OPS) Network for data centers of Indian defence forces.

The Company had earlier undertaken the implementation of the Secure OPS Network for Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel. The Company has successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the Country. The scope of the project included establishment of a secure defence communication network comprising hardware, software, and data centre infrastructure, along with AI-enabled network security, and was executed in accordance with the stipulated contractual requirements and prescribed technical and security specifications.

Post completion of the warranty period, RailTel has now issued the aforesaid purchase order for undertaking the AMC of the project. Under this AMC contract, the Company will provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring high availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations. The scope of work includes preventive and corrective maintenance, network monitoring, incident management, performance optimization, and 24x7 technical support services.