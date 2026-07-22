HFCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 228.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 119.85% to Rs 1914.98 croreNet profit of HFCL reported to Rs 228.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.85% to Rs 1914.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 871.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1914.98871.02 120 OPM %21.623.26 -PBDT382.77-12.50 LP PBT331.52-44.70 LP NP228.60-32.24 LP
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST