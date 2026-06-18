HFCL rises after bagging Rs 2,666-cr BharatNet Phase-III contract from RVNL

HFCL rose 3.29% to Rs 196.45 after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle.

The scope of work includes the supply, installation and commissioning of telecom equipment and related accessories; creation of an optical fiber cable telecom network; and maintenance of the project for 10 years, including a one-year warranty period.

The contract is to be executed over a period of two years for implementation, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance (O&M), including the warranty period. The company said the order is in addition to the Rs 2,167.65 crore contract awarded by RVNL in January 2025 for BharatNet Phase III projects in the Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circles.

RVNL is a domestic entity, and the contract does not involve any related-party transaction. The promoter, promoter group and group companies of HFCL do not have any interest in the awarding entity.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC). On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 March 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

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