HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major
HFCL has entered into a five year supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary.
The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at ~USD 1.10 billion (approximately USD One Billion One Hundred Million) equivalent to ~Rs 10,159 crore, based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST