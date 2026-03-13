Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

HFCL secures a 5-year USD 1.10 billion contract from a global major

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
HFCL has entered into a five year supply agreement with a global multinational corporation for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary.

The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at ~USD 1.10 billion (approximately USD One Billion One Hundred Million) equivalent to ~Rs 10,159 crore, based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

