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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HGINFRA receives provisional completion certificate for project in Uttar Pradesh

HGINFRA receives provisional completion certificate for project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
H.G. Infra Engineering has received provisional completion certificate for Rs 4970-crore project in Uttar Pradesh. The project involved the execution of Civil and Associated works on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis of Group II (From Km. 137+600 (Village: Village Nagla Barah, Distt: Budaun) to Km. 289+300 (Village: Ubariya Khurd, Dist: Hardoi) Design length = 151.700 Kms) of access-controlled six lane (Expandable to Eight Lanes) Greenfield Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj Ganga Expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis. The provisional completion certificate was issued by Adani Road Transport.
 

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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