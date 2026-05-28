Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 0.17% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 733.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.40% to Rs 76.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 4200.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3067.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1480.36733.74 102 4200.073067.64 37 OPM %3.134.76 -4.135.22 - PBDT30.8428.34 9 128.57118.91 8 PBT23.2224.08 -4 101.4797.99 4 NP17.6017.63 0 76.1672.95 4
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST