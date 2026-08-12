Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 4.21% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1412.80791.363.505.1834.2734.1426.4827.9720.0420.92

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