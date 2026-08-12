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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 4.21% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1412.80791.36 79 OPM %3.505.18 -PBDT34.2734.14 0 PBT26.4827.97 -5 NP20.0420.92 -4

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST