Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 croreNet profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 4.21% to Rs 20.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.53% to Rs 1412.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 791.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1412.80791.36 79 OPM %3.505.18 -PBDT34.2734.14 0 PBT26.4827.97 -5 NP20.0420.92 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST